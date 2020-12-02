Record amount of more sustainable notebook PCs available.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With an increase in demand for more sustainable IT, the number of new certified notebooks from the leading global sustainability certification for IT products, TCO Certified , has increased by 50% in 2020.

"With around 3500 certified product models available from over 25 brands, choosing IT products that are independently verified for environmental and supply chain responsibility is easier than ever," says Clare Hobby, Director of Purchaser Engagement at TCO Development, the organization behind TCO Certified.

"Our fastest growing product category is Notebooks. In 2020 we have seen a 50% increase in new certified models compared to 2019, so there's plenty of choice. This demand is a direct effect of purchasers raising their voices - asking for IT products that take issues like climate, hazardous content and factory working conditions into account. IT brands are proving their commitment to meeting this need of purchasers worldwide by applying for TCO Certified for their products," Clare Hobby continues.

The system of mandatory independent verification behind TCO Certified is the most robust on the market for IT products. Each year independent verifiers spend around 20,000 hours on assessments, product testing and factory social audits directly connected to certified models.

"Simply detecting non-compliances is not enough. A system of industry accountability and continuous improvement is key for driving change, and that's one of the unique benefits of TCO Certified," Clare Hobby explains.

"IT is an incredibly complex category, so independent verification is critical for measuring real progress. For us, this is not optional - it's always included. Compliance with the criteria is independently verified throughout the life of the certificate," she continues.

Purchasers therefore get the reassurance of using TCO Certified with confidence and avoiding greenwash. With TCO Certified, they don't risk relying on unverified product claims or manufacturer declarations.

"We are thrilled to see this development. Now buyers have a wide range from most brands to choose from," Clare Hobby concludes.

Toward sustainable IT products

With over 25 years of experience, TCO Certified is the world-leading sustainability certification for IT products. Our comprehensive criteria are designed to drive social and environmental responsibility throughout the product life cycle. Covering 11 product categories including displays, computers and mobile devices, compliance is independently verified, both pre and post certification.

