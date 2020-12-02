Sectra and RSA Biomedical sign distribution agreement for Sectra's CT-based method for clinical validation of orthopaedic implant stability

LINKOPING, Sweden, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a distribution agreement with RSA Biomedical. Under the contract, RSA Biomedical will now offer Sectra CT-based Micromotion Analysis (Sectra CTMA). This measurement method facilitates time and cost-efficient clinical validation of orthopaedic implant movement for the benefit of patient safety.

"For the past two decades, we have supported orthopaedists and implant manufacturers by providing measurement methods for validating implants and our brand is market leading in terms of quality. Sectra's CT-based measurement method represents a paradigm shift in this field as it contains clear advantages for patients, surgeons and the implant industry. We are excited about the opportunity to help bring this emerging technology to the market," says Per Grundström, President and CEO of RSA Biomedical.

RSA Biomedical is a worldwide provider of high-precision products and measurement systems in digital medical imaging. Hundreds of hospitals, clinicians, medical researchers, and medical device manufacturers in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia use the RSA method.

"RSA Biomedical clearly understands what is needed to bring an orthopaedic implant into clinical practice. Its support of the move toward CT-based measurements represents an important step forward in efforts to make this type of validation the new gold standard. I'm excited about what our collaboration will lead to in terms of increased availability of safer orthopaedic implants and ultimately, improved patient outcomes," says Gustaf Schwang, General Manager Business Unit Orthopaedic Solutions at Sectra.

About Sectra CTMA

Sectra CTMA is a method that facilitates the measurement of movements between implants and bone using computed tomography images (CT images). The method uses CT images taken typically up to two years after implantation to measure the 3D movement of an implant or bone fragment on a submillimeter scale. With this data, scientists can analyze the movement of an implant or bone segment over time. This early high-precision information provides a strong predictor of the long-term survival of the implant.

Sectra CTMA is part of the orthopaedic module of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution. The enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Read more about Sectra's enterprise imaging solution and why Sectra PACS is ranked "Best in KLAS" for seven consecutive years at medical.sectra.com.

Sectra CTMA is a registered trademark of Sectra AB and is patent pending.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit sectra.com.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander CEO and President Sectra AB, +46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Gustaf Schwang, General Manager of Business Unit Orthopeadics at Sectra, +46 (0) 734 16 08 10

