Sirius Training & Certifications Ltd. Develop Level 5 Qualification

NORFOLK, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / After developing their own unique and accredited combined Food Safety and HACCP advanced Level 4 qualification a year and a half ago, STC is now in the process of developing a new Level 5 Technical Management in Food Manufacturing qualification. Market research shows that this qualification is desperately needed to affirm and reinforce the confidence, knowledge, and experience of many Quality and Technical Managers out there - not to mention those aspiring to such a position.

A key benefit of this qualification is that the modules offered to attain the certificate can be completed and paid for individually, as standalone courses, making attainment affordable and attainable at a pace that suits the learner. The content of some of the modules will also catch the reader's eye, for example, BRCGS Food Safety Lead Auditor; Incident Management; and Ethics, Social Responsibility, and Sustainability being just a few standalone courses which form part of the overall package.

"It's about meeting the need. I've worked with many very capable Technical Managers who have also gone on to become consultants and some find that they'd love to further develop their knowledge in other food categories. The Category Knowledge modules (structured on the BRCGS 18 food categories) are designed to offer exactly this - an opportunity to broaden their horizon". Cathy Gladwin, Director.

STC was established as a Training Centre in 2015, developing their accredited STC qualifications for today's food manufacturing industry and Cathy Gladwin (Director, Trainer, and Auditor) is also a BRCGS Approved Training Partner and of course, more relevant in these times of social distancing, a BRCGS Approved Virtual Trainer. In fact, all courses have been delivered online since the start of 2020. Thanks to the enterprising video communication capabilities of Zoom, training online is not that different to being in the classroom! With an easy, reliable cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, it really does beat having to travel hours to attend multiple day long courses, endure hotels and takeaways. Of course, not everyone is initially excited about trying out new ITC systems and it can be stressful, particularly for attendees less used to using technology in their typical workday. However, attendee feedback throughout 2020 has been encouraging for STC, with many confirming that their initial anxiety about leaving the physical classroom for a virtual one, soon dissipated and every single candidate coming out the other side relaxed, confident, and confirming that they actually enjoyed the experience.

This is the experience STC aims to offer through the new Level 5 qualification which promises to be both a rewarding experience for the learner and a qualification worth talking about. The 2021 Summer launch date will be confirmed in January 2021. Contact info@1stc.uk to register your interest.

