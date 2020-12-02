Creativity and Teamwork Take DigiPlex to an Unprecedented 14 Marketing Awards in 2020

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex,the Nordic leader for sustainable, innovative, and secure data centers, capped off an amazing year with five awards for its Sustainability at the Core campaign during a seven day period. Its unprecedented run of success was extended with awards at both The Transform Awards Nordics and the B2B Marketing Awards. DigiPlex has now won fourteen awards for its marketing and communications efforts in 2020!

Every aspect of DigiPlex pioneering marketing and communications transformation is now award winning. From strategic thinking, such as "Best Brand Evolution" and "Best Creative Strategy" (Transform Awards), execution such as "Best Marketing Campaign" (Global Carrier Awards) and "Best Use of Content Marketing" (B2B Marketing Awards) as well as channel management such as "Best creative use of owned media channels" (Corporate Content Awards).

"Our work has been consistently selected from tens of thousands of entries including those from global brands with massive budgets; scrutinized by the toughest marketing judges on the planet - and come through as the winner. Not just once or twice but fourteen times!" said Fredrik Jansson, Chief Strategy and Marketing Communications Officer, DigiPlex.

DigiPlex has undertaken a major uplift in its global strategic marketing and communications. By putting sustainability at the heart of the company's communications, the team have taken an issue few other players in the data center industry wanted to address, and not only made it a source of differentiation but an increasingly important topic of discussion across the industry.

"The secret sauce is teamwork, continues Jansson. I am extremely proud that we capped off the year by winning "Best B2B Marketing Team" at the B2B Marketing Awards. My all-star MarCom team have combined stellar individual work with a fantastic team spirit and truly challenged conventional thinking around data centres. through pioneering marketing and communication efforts."

"These are not just awards for Marketing, this is recognition and praise for the entire company. An acknowledgement that the work we are doing is not just important to us, but admired and applauded by our industry peers as well as by some of the largest and most successful brands in the world," says Tracey Pewtner, Head of International Marketing.

"It has been a great experience and very rewarding to contribute to DigiPlex' speedy and successful growth. I look forward to continuing challenging myself and explore new ways to make a difference to our target audiences," says Sara Lindholm, Head of Nordic Marketing.

"As the industry develops so does our amazing Marketing team. Through data driven understanding and analysis our job is always evolving. When driven by listening, caring, and information sharing amazing things happen," says Anna Öhr, Account Based Marketing Manager.

"The need to advocate the importance of truly sustainable data center operations is more important than ever. These awards are inspiring and rewarding testaments that DigiPlex' messaging increasingly gets recognized and appreciated," says Elisabeth Lennhede, Head of Communications.

Below is a full list of 2020 marketing awards, and a case study of the "Sustainability at the Core" campaign can be found here:

B2B Marketing Awards - Gold - Best Use of Content Marketing

B2B Marketing Awards - Silver - Best B2B Marketing Team

DRUM Digital Industries (DADI) - Gold - In-House

DRUM B2B - Highly Commended - Best Content Marketing

Corporate Engagement - Silver - Best CSR activity or programme to support or develop a corporate reputation

Transform Awards Nordic - Gold - Best Creative Strategy

Transform Awards Nordics - Silver - Best Brand Evolution

Transform Awards Nordics - Bronze - Best Brand Development Project to reflect changed mission, values, or positioning

Corporate Content - Gold - Best content campaign used to assist with corporate positioning

Corporate Content - Silver - Best creative use of owned media channels

Transform Awards Europe - Silver - Best Creative strategy

Transform Awards Europe - Bronze - Best Brand Evolution

Global Carrier Awards - Best Marketing Campaign

Global Carrier Awards - Best Environmental, Social and Governmental (ESG) Initiative Awards

Connect with DigiPlex

CONTACT:

Elisabeth Lennhede

Head of Communications

+46703322705

elisabeth.lennhede@digiplex.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/digiplex/r/creativity-and-teamwork-take-digiplex-to-an-unprecedented-14-marketing-awards-in-2020,c3247084

The following files are available for download: