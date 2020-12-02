IamFire Plc - Total Voting Rights

Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.12.2020
PR Newswire

London, December 2

2 December 2020

IamFire Plc
AQSE: FIRE
("IamFire" or "the Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 34,714,017 ordinary shares of £0.0025 each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 34,714,017 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

IamFire plc:
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director) Marc T Bamber (Non-Executive Chairman)
burnsstb@iamfireplc.com mb@iamfireplc.com
Direct Office Line: +44 (0) 20 3778 0755

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (Direct)

© 2020 PR Newswire
