The Scottish Investment Trust (SCIN) aims to give investors an accessible, low-cost way to invest in undervalued international companies, while boosting returns through the provision of a growing dividend. The manager, Alasdair McKinnon, adopts a highly differentiated contrarian approach via a portfolio that is diversified across regions and sectors. SCIN has delivered solid long-term performance in absolute terms and consistent outperformance of UK equities. McKinnon believes the global market offers many opportunities ripe for exploitation once the economic outlook improves and political uncertainties abate. SCIN has a long record of regular annual dividend increases and offers a yield of 3.3%.

