

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment increased for the second month in November amid fresh restrictions to contain the pandemic, figures from the labor ministry showed on Wednesday.



The number of unemployed rose by 25,269 from the previous month, when it surged 49,558. The number of registered unemployed totaled 3.85 million.



Since the introduction of series in 1996, unemployment, on an average, increased around 34,000 in the month of November.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, registered unemployed rose by 1,758 in November.



Unemployment of young people under 25 years of age increased in November by 3,733 or 1.03 percent compared to the previous month.



