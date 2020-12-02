HALLE-WITTENBERG, December 2 (WNM/Frontiers in Earth Science/Ronja Münch) - Groundwater reservoirs in Bavaria have warmed considerably over the past few decades. A new study by researchers at Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) compares temperatures at 35 measuring stations, taken at different depths, with data from the 1990s. Water found at a depth of 20 metres was almost one degree warmer on average than 30 years ago. The findings were published in the journal "Frontiers in Earth Science". ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...