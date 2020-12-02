

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is set to issue euro area unemployment and producer price figures for October. Economists expect the unemployment rate to rise marginally to 8.4 percent from 8.3 percent in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it retreated against the franc and the greenback, it was steady against the yen and the pound.



The euro was worth 1.2058 against the greenback, 126.18 against the yen, 1.0856 against the franc and 0.9026 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de