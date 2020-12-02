Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2020-12-02
|Name
|VASAKRONAN AB
|Isin
|XS1941844174
|Coupon, spread
|0.520
|Maturity
|2022-02-11
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|30
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|Highest yield, DM
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|0
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2020-12-02
|Name
|VASAKRONAN AB
|Isin
|XS2051470552
|Coupon, spread
|0.670
|Maturity
|2024-09-11
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|Highest yield, DM
|0
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2020-12-02
|Name
|HEMSO FASTIGHETS AB
|Isin
|XS1876163103
|Coupon, spread
|0.730
|Maturity
|2022-03-07
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|30
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|Highest yield, DM
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2020-12-02
|Name
|HEMSO FASTIGHETS AB
|Isin
|XS1938445530
|Coupon, spread
|0.520
|Maturity
|2021-10-22
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|Highest yield, DM
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2020-12-02
|Name
|VOLVO TREASURY AB
|Isin
|XS2153414292
|Coupon, spread
|1.910
|Maturity
|2022-12-08
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|40
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|10
|Number of bids
|2
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, DM
|42
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|42
|Highest yield, DM
|42
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2020-12-02
|Name
|VOLVO TREASURY AB
|Isin
|XS2018763461
|Coupon, spread
|0.490
|Maturity
|2021-06-28
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|52
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|2
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|Highest yield, DM
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2020-12-02
|Name
|HUSQVARNA AB
|Isin
|SE0009664543
|Coupon, spread
|0.950
|Maturity
|2022-03-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|30
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|Highest yield, DM
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2020-12-02
|Name
|HUSQVARNA AB
|Isin
|SE0010869669
|Coupon, spread
|0.650
|Maturity
|2023-02-14
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|Highest yield, DM
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2020-12-02
|Name
|AB INDUSTRIVARDEN
|Isin
|SE0011869668
|Coupon, spread
|0.500
|Maturity
|2022-02-28
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|12
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|Highest yield, DM
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2020-12-02
|Name
|AB INDUSTRIVARDEN
|Isin
|SE0012676724
|Coupon, spread
|0.290
|Maturity
|2023-02-20
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|30
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|Highest yield, DM
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
