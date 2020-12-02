2020-12-02 As previously announced, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will migrate the trading of Nordic equity derivatives, currently on the Genium INET platform, to a new system. A draft of the Market Model & Functionalities document describing the business functionalities available for equity derivatives in the new trading system is now available on the Member Portal. The document can be found under "Nasdaq Resources" and "Equity Derivatives Trading Replatform" together with a document describing the differences in business functionality between the current and the new trading system. Additionally, draft specifications for the FIX, OUCH and ITCH protocol versions to be used with the new trading system are available at the same location together with specifications for MoldUDP64, SoupBinTCP and FIXT 1.1. The protocol specifications are early drafts and we expect to publish updated versions in mid-December. Please note that all the documents are drafts and subject to change. Information on the migration to the new trading system is available on the below web page. The site will be continuously updated. https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nordic-equity-derivatives-platform-migration Further information For technical questions, please contact: Technical Support E-mail: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 6750 For questions regarding this IT-Notice, please contact: Anders Bergström E-mail: anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 7364 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=811653