

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc.'s membership program Walmart+ is offering free next-day and two-day shipping for all online orders to its members, aiming to boost subscriptions during the holiday season.



Starting Friday, December 4, the retail giant is removing the $35 shipping minimum for Walmart.com orders for its members. However, delivery from Walmart stores on items like groceries will still carry a $35 minimum.



Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer, Walmart, said, 'No other membership allows customers across the country to get everything from gingerbread cookies and eggnog to holiday decorations and toys delivered for free as soon as the same day.'



The company said its subscription members will receive free next-day and two-day shipping on items shipped by Walmart, no matter the basket total. Prices on items will remain the same.



Walmart+, similar to Amazon Prime, was launched in September to take share of the ever increasing online shopping market, where Amazon remains the number one.



At $98 a year or $12.95 a month, with a 15-day free trial period, Walmart+ has the reach of more than 4,700 stores, including 2,800 stores that offer delivery, reaching 70 percent of America.



The retailer had originally planned to launch the Walmart+ in late March or April, but was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. The program offers unlimited free grocery deliveries, fuel discounts and the ability to use Scan and Go in stores, which lets customers shop and checkout with their phone.



Walmart also expanded the number of fuel savings locations. The members now have access to fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express fuel stations, along with Sam's Club member pricing at more than 500 Sam's Club locations.



