Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Goldman Sachs sieht Kupfer bei 10.000 USD! Jetzt profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 Ticker-Symbol: 04Q 
Tradegate
02.12.20
09:00 Uhr
7,219 Euro
-0,028
-0,39 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2817,29812:24
7,2847,29712:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.12.2020 | 12:17
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
2 December 2020 at 11.45 EET

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordea Bank Abp has on 1 December 2020 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has fallen below the threshold of 5 per cent on 30 November 2020.

The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds:

% of shares and voting
rights
(total of A)		% of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments
(total of B)		Total of both
in % (A + B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reachedBelow 5%Below 5%Below 5%
Position of previous notification (if applicable)4.98% 0.02% 5.01%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000297767 Below 5% Below 5%
SUBTOTAL ABelow 5% Below 5%

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date		Exercise/
Conversion
period		Physical or cash
settlement		Number of shares and
voting rights		% of shares and
voting rights
Securities lentN/AN/APhysicalBelow 5%Below 5%
CFDN/AN/ACashBelow 5%Below 5%
SUBTOTAL BBelow 5%Below 5%

The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name% of shares and
voting rights		% of shares and voting
rights through financial
instruments		Total of both
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited Below 5%
BlackRock International Limited Below 5%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association Below 5%
BlackRock Fund Advisors Below 5%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Below 5%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited Below 5%
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. Below 5%

For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 53008011
Group Communication, +358104168023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11.45 EET on 2 December 2020.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).


NORDEA BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.