Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, will host an investor call on the company's long-term strategy and climate-focused transformation to support continued growth and margin expansion. The call will take place Monday, December 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET, and will include a question-and-answer session.

A real-time, listen-only webcast of the conference call and the related presentation will be accessible through the company's website at www.tranetechnologies.com under the investor relations section.

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on the company's website at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET, December 14, 2020.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

