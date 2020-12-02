

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prominent bodies tracking data for COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths in the United States reported all-time high daily toll in both categories Tuesday.



As per the latest update published by COVID Tracking Project on Wednesday, a total of 98,691 patients are currently admitted in U.S. hospitals with coronavirus infection.



'As the number of current hospitalizations approaches 100k people, daily deaths have begun to rebound, after a post-holiday drop,' the U.S. collaborative volunteer-run effort to track the pandemic said on Twitter.



With 2555 new deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, the country's total number of COVID-19 casualties increased to 270642, as per latest data from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.



This is the highest daily figure recorded in the country since Johns Hopkins started tracking the pandemic data. Previous highest was 2466 fatalities, reported on June 25.



However, the data providers have raised doubt if the tolls are accumulated due to inconsistency in recording by states.



'A handful of states reported data for more than one day today, a result of data disruptions caused by the Thanksgiving holiday,' COVID Tracking Project said.



1,76,287 new cases in the last 24 hours took the national total to 13721304, according to Johns Hopkins.



Health officials have expressed concern that the country awaits a severe catastrophic pandemic situation during the upcoming Christmas-New Year holiday season as millions traveled and gathered for Thanksgiving, ignoring warnings.



On Wednesday, the United Kingdom became the first country in the world to approve emergency use of a COVID vaccine.



Pfizer Inc. and German biotech firm BioNTech SE's mRNA -based COVID-19 vaccine will be made available across the U.K. from next week.



The companies, which have applied for regulatory approvals around the world, expect their decisions in the coming days.



Separately, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel proposed that healthcare workers and elderly people living in long-term nursing care facilities should be given priority for administering Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available in the U.S. for limited supply.



