City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 01-December-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 190.20p

INCLUDING current year revenue 192.08p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP14.57m

Net borrowing level: 5%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 01-December-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 74.49p

INCLUDING current year revenue 75.27p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP32.33m

Net borrowing level: 22%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528