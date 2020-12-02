Fastbase Inc.: WebLeads 6.0 For Google Analytics Powered by Fastbase Just Launched.

As we move into 2021, when more and more companies are expected to focus on the digital customer journey, digital lead generation appears to be the call of the hour.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / Securing constant access to new leads, augmented contacts, and relevant communications have become the most important areas for growth and success in all B2B industries.

Fastbase Inc. (OTC:FBSE) SaaS solutions built upon Google Analytics offer B2B companies powerful tools to identify website visitors, insights, and intelligence about their online behaviors, interaction, and interests, disrupting a global US$ 170 billion web analytics, online marketing, and lead generation market.

Fastbase conveniently consolidates proprietary company databases with the web traffic from actually just about 1.2 million websites from leading companies and brands globally. Fastbase then reveals every website visitor to these websites. Monitoring and compiling this web traffic, Fastbase is analyzing a constantly growing number of 10 billion website visitors each month, depicting their search keywords/ phrases and their specific website visits.

Fastbase is transforming statistical web analytics into specific knowledge and identification of web traffic. The company is building predictive analytics and machine learning platforms, which allows marketers to set both explicit and implicit data criteria, automate lead identification, and accelerate the sales and marketing process through ranking data on demand. With its strong market penetration, Fastbase is rapidly gaining customers' trust.

Know about WebLeads for Google Analytics

WebLeads 6.0 for Google Analytics is the advanced version of WebLeads. Let's have a sneak-peak at WebLeads for Google Analytics with the following Google Platform features.

Web Visitor Tracking

Two important network domains and service providers from Google Analytics were removed in February. These dimensions helped to filter out spam, bot traffic, and unwanted internal or external IP addresses from analytics reports. This in a way eased the identification of website visitors. Fastbase Inc.'s WebLeads 6.0 came as a solution to this alteration.

Fastbase Inc.'s impactful software for the data-driven marketing industry helps to identify website visitors and get interaction details. Particularly speaking about WebLeads, it aids tracking tools allowing you to explore which companies and organizations are showing interest in your business and significant reasons for the same.

This software, in short, empowers organizations with insights to improve marketing campaigns and understand website visitor behaviors.

Qualified Leads

WebLeads filters your website traffic into business leads and unidentifiable visitors (typically through ISPs) so you can take quicker action with your leads and give organizations the ability to engage with potential customers, create new market segments, and ultimately increase sales.

The companies get to view by options such as location and business category.

Leads in Real-Time

Speed is crucial in reaching new leads. Recognizing your WebLeads in near real-time and reaching out to them as quickly as possible from the time they visit your website, creates the whole difference. These leads can be transformed into real company names and the people behind them. This turns out to be the most credible way to get leads with brilliant insights and business contacts.

Fastbase users can integrate their reports with the CRM system which is available in the premium plan, or other applications that include Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, etc. Fastbase also supports exporting to Excel and Google sheets. Customers using Google Analytics are facilitated to access a detailed list of their website visits of the past 2 years.

Verified Business Contacts

Fastbase, Inc. constantly strives to empower organizations with "data intelligence", enabling them to enhance communications with its customers.

WebLeads provides detailed information about your web visitors including company name, website, key employees, phone number, contact email, and visitor interaction - everything you need to boost your sales and marketing. With more features and technology assimilated in WebLeads, Google Analytics is much more progressive. Easy export of your leads into Excel or your CRM platform, like WebLeads is a definite win-win.

WebLeads Subscription Levels

WebLeads is available as Lite, Premium, and Premium+. Upon registration, you will be able to try Premium/Premium+ for 30 days as a free trial and then continue with a Premium subscription (see pricing) or defer to Lite which is free but with limited features.

Pros of WebLeads:

Fastbase's software is built upon Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Analytics software, therefore compatible with Google Analytics, and generates comprehensive lead reports. These reports deliver an anchor to full visitor information inclusive of extensive company profiles, visitor interaction, key contacts with LinkedIn profiles, and email addresses. Fastbase Google Analytics customers can easily access a detailed list of their website visitors for the past 12 months. These speedy insights enable B2B businesses to contact their online leads in real-time. After filtering out the less relevant information for business leads such as residential and home users, only the quality leads with a much better chance of creating prospects and sales, are presented to the customers. The free trial version for 30 days, gives a good start and introduction of the overall customer experience.

Google Analytics is a brilliant initiator into the world of analytics. Although the free version of Google Analytics won't stack up many details and won't be very reliable but for small businesses or start-up businesses, it can be a great first step and will facilitate a robust amount of reporting for no cost.

However, Google Analytics (free version) does not come with account management or support from Google. It's most of the time, on your own! A large depth of information including coding is pretty much exclusively available on the resource and community forums.

Window to Fastbase Inc.

Fastbase Inc, launched in January 2015, has always been leading with its agile technology and easy-to-use, implementable solutions. Fastbase, now has a data bank that consists of 200 million companies and 850 million business contacts from top brands in 130 countries, from around the world. WebLeads 6.0 for Google Analytics introduces cutting-edge technology to track website visitors, predicting new leads - the most powerful extension.

