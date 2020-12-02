discrimiNAT Next-Generation Firewall now available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Chaser's discrimiNAT firewall gives developers the ability to filter egress traffic by hostnames on Google Cloud's platform.

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaser Systems today announced the availability of discrimiNAT, a next-generation firewall, on Google Cloud Marketplace, providing the capability to filter egress traffic by hostnames. This will simplify the effort required by developers and security architects alike in implementing a robust and cloud-native egress filtering solution.

The discrimiNAT features Chaser's Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) engine, written in-house from the ground up, with the cloud and developer experience in mind. It features:

Configuration embedded within VPC firewall rules

Logging integrated with Stackdriver

5-minute deployment

Enforced encryption levels for compliance, such as TLS 1.2 for PCI-DSS

"The internet has more than 4 billion IPv4 addresses; and a number that approaches infinity when it comes to IPv6. Ephemeral environments in the cloud come and go in minutes, and IP addresses assigned to services change in seconds from the dynamism and fault tolerance. When setting firewall rules, the world needed to move on from thinking in IP addresses to canonical names. This avant-garde capability has recently emerged across leaders in the public cloud, and Chaser's discrimiNAT fits it on Google Cloud like a glove," said Dhruv Ahuja, Founder of Chaser Systems.

A discrimiNAT deployment brings immediate benefit with visibility of all outgoing data from customer-managed networks, such as preventing:

Unauthorised phoning home

Opt-out telemetry data

Data loss from a Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability

Exfiltration with Server Side Request Forgery (SSRF)

Use of outdated cipher strengths either by client or server

Uncontrolled bounds in the supply chain of a software build

"We leveraged Google Cloud's internal load balancer bump-in-the-wire technology to build a genuinely cloud-native and seamless solution. By staying away from a transparent proxy like a solution, a whole category of risks such as protocol downgrades and performance degradation were architected out. The engine is ready-to-go for the ever-evolving encryption standards of a democratised internet."

Search for discrimiNAT on Google Cloud Marketplace today.

Chaser Systems was founded in 2019 with a mission of delivering frictionless security software for use by agile developers in enterprise environments. Enthusiasts are welcome to their lab at Level39, Canary Wharf, London - the world's most connected tech community and the renowned birthplace of Revolut and Digital Shadows - to see their technology working on a Raspberry Pi.

Web: https://chasersystems.com/