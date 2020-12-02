The development lender has followed up a $600 million loan for distribution infrastructure in eastern Indonesia with a $430 million credit line for installations in India.The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has followed up a recent $600 million loan to expand electricity access in eastern Indonesia by offering $430 million finance to separate household and agricultural power distribution networks in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The multilateral development lender yesterday announced its Uttar Pradesh Power Distribution Network Rehabilitation Project will convert 65,000km of rural low-voltage ...

