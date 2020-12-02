

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's industrial production grew at a softer pace in October, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose 0.1 percent year-on-year in October, after a 2.8 percent increase in September.



Manufacturing output dropped 1.9 percent yearly in October, after a 0.5 percent growth in the previous month.



Energy output gained 12.6 percent annually in October.



Meanwhile, production of intermediate and investment goods decreased by 1.4 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 0.7 percent in October, after a 3.4 percent fall in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

