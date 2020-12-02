

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Professional services provider Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. announced the launch of One Million Lives, a free mental health check-in tool, to help users understand their current state of mind and seek mental health and wellbeing solutions.



The new tool may help people affected by the struggles of ongoing lockdowns during worsening coronavirus crisis.



Meanwhile, One Million Lives is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any mental health disease or condition.



The new tool is developed by Jacobs, and clinically endorsed by mental health professionals. The check-in tool incorporates the Kessler Psychological Distress Scale or K10, a globally recognized psychological screening tool.



The tool is available for download at: www.app.oml.world and is supported by www.oml.world.



Users can regularly complete a check-in, through the web-based app. They can understand how they are currently coping, assess the early indicators of associated mental health challenges, start positive and active conversations and get support much earlier.



The tool also helps people who feels well to assess early signs and proactive strategies, such as sleep, exercise and/or social media behaviors.



Since launching initially to Jacobs' employees and their families, the new tool has already been accessed by users to make more than 3,000 check-ins.



The company now plans to share the check-in tool and resources as widely as possible, creating a ripple effect across the globe to help all come together to tackle mental health on a global scale.



