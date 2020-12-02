Discover 5 Growth Opportunities in the Cloud Industry for 2021 by Frost & Sullivan

Industry experts present future trends and strategic recommendations for the global cloud market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud is the foundation for digital transformation, and the pandemic has accelerated enterprise cloud journeys. To meet urgent needs for business agility, speed to market, app accessibility, and availability, organizations are turning to cloud infrastructure and platforms.

According to Frost & Sullivan, 52% of organizations worldwide use public cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) today, with another 34% expecting to add IaaS in the next two years. Additionally, 64% of organizations worldwide have engaged third-party managed or professional services providers to assist with their cloud journeys, with another 27% considering it. To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2021, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts have compiled a complimentary insight: Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the Cloud Industry for 2021 - What You Need to Know Now.

Gain insight into exciting new growth opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments in the following areas:

Hybrid and multi-cloud Data migration Managed Services Co-location Digital overconfidence

