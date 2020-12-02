KAZIA THERAPEUTICS

Kazia presented the results from a new interim data analysis of its ongoing Phase IIa study of paxalisib in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The data were consistent with previous data and showed progression-free survival (PFS) of 8.4 months and overall survival (OS) of 17.5 months. Importantly, Kazia also published some of the first safety data at the full 60mg dose, which show an attractive profile compared to other members of this class.

