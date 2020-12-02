DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020

Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020 02-Dec-2020 / 13:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Amundi Physical Metals plc (« Issuer ») Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020 Dublin, December 1st, 2020 The Issuer announces today that it has made available to the public its semi-annual financial report as of September 30, 2020 (the "Report") The Report is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com). Copies of the Report are available upon request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland. ISIN: FR0013416716 Category Code: IR TIDM: GLDA LEI Code: 635400OKXTE2YQC92T76 Sequence No.: 88908 EQS News ID: 1152273 End of Announcement EQS News Service

