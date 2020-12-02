Scaled Agile, Inc. Unveils SAFe Enterprise, a Premium Subscription Service Designed to Help Global Organizations Achieve Sustainable Business Agility

For enterprises that want to become more responsive, effective, and innovative, SAFe Enterprise provides the practices, tools, training, and support to help companies adapt and thrive.

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc. today unveiled SAFe Enterprise, a system of knowledge, tools, and practices essential to achieving and sustaining business agility across the enterprise.

SAFe Enterprise includes the training, collaboration, measurement, alignment, and self-service learning that organizations need to succeed, bundled into a single subscription and available online, and on-demand. It provides guidance for incorporating SAFe day to day, tools to keep business units and teams aligned, and quantitative knowledge about how to improve.

"Achieving sustainable business agility requires the concentrated effort of an entire organization," said SAFe creator, Dean Leffingwell. "By providing unlimited access to the full suite of Scaled Agile's learning and training resources, SAFe Enterprise removes barriers to success by making SAFe easily consumable throughout the entire business. With this new subscription model, organizations will have the tools they need to start a transformation, put SAFe to work every day, and make the transformation stick."

"We're excited to announce that CGI, a Scaled Agile Global Transformation Partner, will be one of the first subscribers to leverage this powerful new platform," said Scaled Agile's CEO, Chris James. Steven Lacroix, Vice-President of CGI added, "CGI's investment in SAFe Enterprise supports how the company partners with the largest and most complex organizations by investing in local subject matter experts and staff that are trained in implementing SAFe. This investment enables CGI to help clients around the globe deliver value faster with higher quality."

About Scaled Agile, Inc.

Scaled Agile, Inc., is the provider of SAFe, the world's leading framework for business agility. Through learning and certification, a global partner network, and a growing community of over 700,000 trained professionals, Scaled Agile helps enterprises build agility into their culture so they can quickly identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Scaled Agile is a contributing member of the Pledge 1% corporate philanthropy and community service movement. Learn more at scaledagile.com .

