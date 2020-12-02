Malaysia finalist Ashley Lim Siew Fern announced as 2020 EY Young Tax Professional of the Year

-EY celebrates 10 years of Young Tax Professional of the Year (YTPY) in 2020

-Finalists from 32 countries competed in the first ever virtual EY YTPY

-Winner to gain first-hand experience in several EY member firm offices

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia finalist Ashley Lim Siew Fern has been named 2020 EY Young Tax Professional of the Year (YTPY). Ashley was selected from 32 finalists from around the world who competed in a series of virtual workshops and presentations designed to showcase their knowledge of the international tax system. This year represents the 10th year of the EY flagship tax talent program, and the first time that YTPY has been conducted in a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ashley will now have the opportunity to gain first-hand experience at EY member firm offices in London, New York and Hong Kong as part of a 30-day world trip - pending jurisdiction restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The United Kingdom representative Madelaine Bewlay took second prize, while Joshua Mok of Oceania was awarded third prize.

Since the competition was launched by EY in 2010, more than 40,000 young tax professionals from around the world have participated. While the pandemic has required the competition to take place virtually this year, 2020 saw more participants represented from more parts of the world than in previous years, with over half of the finalists' female.

Kate Barton, EY Global Vice Chair - Tax, says:

"In a challenging economic environment, it is more vital than ever that we continue to invest in the next generation of tax talent. It is a privilege to provide EY Young Tax Professional of the Year participants with the opportunity to learn first-hand about the international tax system, law and the people agenda, while networking with leading EY tax professionals, and their student and graduate peers internationally.

"When I joined EY as an intern 35 years ago, it would have been unimaginable to think of just how transformative digital technologies would become to the tax profession, and as the competition goes virtual, I am thrilled with the digital ingenuity and ideas participants have brought to solving the challenges presented during the competition. As COVID-19 compounds global uncertainty and accelerates the rate and pace of digital and legislative change, and with tax policy at the epicenter of much of this change, there has never been a more exciting time to build a career in tax."

EY Young Tax Professional of the Year was established to reward and foster the next generation of tax leaders. All competitors are selected by EY member firms in their local market - in collaboration with local universities - before they go on to represent their jurisdiction in the global final.

This year included candidates from 32 jurisdictions who virtually participated in technical workshops, case studies and interviews before a judging panel, which included EY leaders, academics, tax revenue authorities and tax directors from major multinational companies.

Jennifer Wishnie, EY Young Tax Professional of the Year sponsor and EY Global Tax Talent Leader, says:

"This year's competition has provided participants with a glimpse of just how dynamic - and global - a career in tax can be. Every year, YTPY provides an invaluable environment for young tax professionals to advance their knowledge of the international tax system in order to develop their careers and become trusted business advisors."

To learn more about EY Young Tax Professional of the Year, visit ey.com/ytpy.

