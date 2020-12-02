Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.12.2020
Goldman Sachs sieht Kupfer bei 10.000 USD! Jetzt profitieren
PR Newswire
02.12.2020 | 14:04
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, December 2

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 2 December 2020 FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company") issued 50,000 new ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing authority of 2 July 2020 at a price of 860.25 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue. The issue price equates to a premium to the cum income net asset value per share at the time of the transaction of 0.7%, such premium including a placing commission of 0.2%.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 5,864,750 ordinary shares under its block listing facility of 2 July 2020.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 221,561,303 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 221,561,303.

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 221,561,303 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 0203 170 8732

