MPO and ALKIMIUS Join Forces to Reshape the LATAM Digital Supply Chain Landscape

Teaming up to create the first real, neutral 6PL in the region

BOSTON, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPO and ALKIMIUS GROUP today announced a new strategic partnership to reshape the digital supply chain landscape in Latin America. MPO-ALKIMIUS will transform the market by supporting clients from several industries in evolving their traditional supply chain models. Offering real, end-to-end supply chain transformation solutions on a single orchestration and execution platform will revolutionize the way companies drive efficiency, streamline network processes, and enhance the quality of their multi-party data.



"Technology is disrupting almost every single industry or sector at an incredible speed. Having a partnership with MPO is going to boost ALKIMIUS' capabilities to evolve our client's supply chains," says Mauro Rodrigo Gonzalez, CEO & Founder at ALKIMIUS GROUP. "By combining ALKIMIUS' and MPO's capabilities, we are going to create the first real, neutral 6PL in Latin America."

"MPO is excited to expand our reach and become part of ALKIMIUS' innovation and transformation platform in Latin America," says Tom Rhoads, VP of Sales and Business Development for North America. "The combined 6PL solution, encompassing technology, execution, and innovation services, is an unprecedented offering that will provide companies new ways to advance their business models with quick and tangible results."

The benefits of this new partnership include:

Neutral, End-to-End Supply Chain Orchestration based on Data-Driven Decision-Making

"All in One" SaaS Solution: Business and Strategy Design, Process Re-engineering and Execution via a Unified Supply Chain Technology Platform



Innovation and Incubation Lab for Value and Supply Chain Excellence

About MPO: MPO offers the world's only natively unified cloud platform for Supply Chain Orchestration. The platform complements existing enterprise systems with visibility and control, and optimizes orders, inventory, and transportation across dynamic, multi-party networks. MPO processes over 2 million orders per day for leading manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and logistics service providers. For more information, please visit www.mpo.com.

About ALKIMIUS GROUP: "The Innovation and Transformation Platform." ALKIMIUS is focused on helping clients from different industries and sectors to evolve their value + supply chains according to the new industry 4.0 requirements. ALKIMIUS covers the entire suite of solutions: from business strategy and process re-engineering to technology evolution via data analytics, managed services, and innovation lab solutions. For more information, please visit www.alkimiusgroup.com.