Cigniti Technologies, world's leading Independent Quality Engineering Software Testing services company, today announced the appointment of Ganesh Ramamoorthy as their Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), responsible for Global Sales, Marketing, and Customer success.

Ganesh comes with over 28 years of experience as a technology leader with a proven track record of building global digital transformation business across industry verticals. Prior to joining Cigniti, Ganesh spent 20 years at HCL, led strategic relationships with Fortune 100 enterprise clients in Financial Services and Technology verticals and developed significant revenue streams across international markets. He also led the transformation of horizontal technology services offerings to consumer industry focused on digital and platform offerings in high growth markets.

Announcing Ganesh's appointment, Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO, Cigniti Technologies, said, "We're happy to welcome Ganesh into our team. As we pivot towards building a fast-growing digital transformation services organization with a Quality-first culture, Ganesh's rich experience will be immensely helpful to lead Cigniti through our next stage of growth."

Ganesh is a Mechanical Engineering Graduate from the College of Engineering, Guindy, Chennai, and holds an MBA from IIM Calcutta.

About Cigniti: Cigniti Technologies is a Global Leader in Independent Quality Engineering Software Testing services. Cigniti's 2,500+ experienced professionals are spread across US, UK, Canada, Australia, India, UAE, and South Africa. We are a strategic quality engineering partner for leading global organizations and assist them in accelerating time-to-market by predicting and preventing unanticipated failures, leveraging AI-driven, proprietary Continuous Testing Test Automation solutions, with customer-centricity at the core of the transformation. Our test offerings are Quality Engineering, Advisory Transformation, Digital Assurance, and Quality Assurance solutions. Cigniti is the world's first Independent Software Testing Services Company to be appraised at CMMI-SVC v1.3, Maturity Level 5, and is also ISO 9001:2015 ISO 27001:2013 certified.

