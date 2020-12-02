Frost & Sullivan Explores Key Retail Opportunities and OEM Strategies in the Global Electric Two-wheeler Industry

Mobility experts reveal critical success factors and new growth strategies in the two-wheeler connected and shared ecosystem

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The two-wheeler (2W) market holds the key to unlocking the future of electric vehicle (EV) transportation and enabling mass adoption of EVs around the world. The size of the electric two-wheeler market is expected to grow rapidly in India, the world's leading two-wheeler market, while South East Asia is expected to remain the biggest market in the world. As market participants expand their focus areas, new vehicle retail strategies, shared mobility, and last-mile logistics services are expected to emerge as key growth opportunities.

Understand the key infrastructure trends and their impact on charging and battery swapping .

. Explore new retail opportunities and key electric two-wheeler OEM strategies across regions.

and across regions. Learn about key future market growth strategies associated with connected and shared mobility .

associated with . Uncover the critical success factors for the global electric two-wheeler market, such as shared mobility and last-mile logistics services.

for the global electric two-wheeler market, such as shared mobility and last-mile logistics services. Recognize historical growth and future expectations of the market along with the impact of COVID-19.

