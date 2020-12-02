Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Atvexa AB, company registration number 556781-4024, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Atvexa AB applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the liquidity requirements will be met and that Atvexa AB's prospectus is approved, first day of trading is expected to December 8, 2020. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has 12,143,298 shares of which 6,482,992 A-shares and 5,660,306 B-shares. Short Name: ATVEXA B ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 5,660,306 ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0010599704 ---------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 147039 ---------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap ---------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 40 Consumer Discretionary ------------------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 4020 Consumer products and services ------------------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.