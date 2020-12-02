Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2020) -Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-enhanced payment card-linked incentives, announces that Thursday December 17, 2020 is the date of its Financial Year 2019 Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting"). Shareholders are invited to attend the meeting, which will be held at 10:00 a.m. (EST) at 1010 Sainte-Catherine Street West, 3rd Floor, Meeting Room 3F, Montreal, Quebec, H3G 1R3.

Given the ongoing pandemic, it is possible that local regulations may compel the Company to limit the number of persons who are permitted to physically attend the Meeting thereby preventing some shareholders from casting their vote, in person, on the day of the Meeting. In order to ensure that such restrictions do not prevent any shareholders from casting their vote, it is strongly recommended that shareholders cast their vote in advance of the Meeting by telephone, Internet, fax or mail by following the appropriate instructions set forth on the Voting Instruction Form contained in the documentation relating to the Meeting which was sent to shareholders of record.

Marcel Vienneau (CEO) and Jacques Côté (Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee) will co-host a webinar on Thursday, December 17th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EST). Shareholders are invited to join the webinar by following the instructions below:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/740466517076540432

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Alternatively, shareholders may also dial in using their phone:

Canada: +1 (647) 497-9389

United States: +1 (562) 247-8421

Access Code: 467-402-238

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

"Every Transaction is an Opportunity"

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is a fintech company which provides a platform, that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients.

For further information, please visit www.Mobi724.com or contact:

Investor Relations:

Allan Rosenhek

CFO

ir@mobi724.com

T: 514-394-5200

Eli Rozhansky

Investor Relations Coordinator

ir@mobi724.com

T: 514-394-5200

