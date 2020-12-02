Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2020) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTC Pink: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that the manufacturer of 1copy COVID-19 qPCR Multi Kit ("qPCR kit") has made available the new testing method and technology with improvements related to testing time.

The qPCR kit has reduced the processing time with a polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") machine to 45-50 minutes. This is significant compared to other test kits available in the market for the same category of tests that can take up to 2 hours for similar test results. As a result, management of the Company anticipates that this will help in the service of the Company's current projects especially when processing large film crews which will enhance the turnaround times for test results on these multi-million dollar productions.

The Company also sees a benefit of rapid results as it navigates into the travel industry as it looks at processing passengers at cruise ship terminals, and with airport authorities, to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus. These potential testing projects represent an important shift towards getting the travel industry back on its feet over the next year and supporting business travellers and vacationers looking to safely take a trip abroad.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

Investor Webinar

Datametrex also announces that its senior management will be hosting an investor update webinar on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. EST to discuss the Company's Third Quarter 2020 results, developments, and contracts on the Artificial Intelligence technologies and COVID-19 test kits.

Webinar Details:

Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8016064291474/WN_W-6UeDO8Tpu8yaAyn43OLg

Datametrex plans to answer questions previously sent to support@datametrex.com and during the webinar, at management's discretion and subject to time constraints.

About 1drop Inc.

1copy COVID-19 qPCR Kit is approved by Health Canada ("HC"), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia-Saudi Food & Drug Authority ("SFDA") approval, and CE marking certification ("CE") for European Economic Area ("EEA") countries, which covers the 27 member states of the EU, the 4 members of the European Free Tarde Association (the "EFTA"), plus Turkey and the United Kingdom under Brexit. It is a nucleic test kit that verifies RdRp gene for SARS-CoV-2 with the qPCR kit via nasopharyngeal swab and oropharyngeal swab and specifically targeting the E gene sequences of COVID-19. The kits are made by 1drop Inc. located in Jungwon-gu, South Korea, and was incorporated in 2017 following a technology spin-off from Samsung electronica's C-Lab program. Samsung Electronica's C-Lab located in South Korea is an internal incubation program that first started in 2012 to help inspire a more creative company culture.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements including in this news release contain "forward-looking information" or constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy, including the dollar amount of revenue anticipated under the Agreement.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve several risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements or information.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible risks and uncertainties. Readers are also cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on the time such forward-looking information is made. Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

