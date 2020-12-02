Den 24 juni 2020 gavs aktierna i NetEnt AB (publ) ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) ("Evolution Gaming") till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Den 23 november 2020 offentliggjorde Evolution Gaming ett pressmeddelande med information om att Evolution Gaming uppnått kontroll över mer än 90 procent av aktierna i Bolaget och avsåg att påkalla tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier samt verka för en avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Samma dag offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolagets beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om att dess aktier ska avnoteras. Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i NetEnt AB (publ) (NET B, ISIN-kod SE0014186656, orderboks-ID 62494). On June 24, 2020, the shares in NetEnt AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public offer from Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) ("Evolution Gaming") to the shareholders in the Company. On November 23, 2020, Evolution Gaming published a press release with information that Evolution Gaming had achieved control of more than 90 percent of the shares in the Company and intended to initiate compulsory redemption of the remaining shares and promote a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On that same day, the Company published a press release with information that the Company had resolved to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in NetEnt AB (publ) (NET B, ISIN code SE0014186656, order book ID 62494). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 72 80. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB