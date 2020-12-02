Paper Tapes Market Players Focusing on Advanced & Sustainable Packaging Solutions: Future Market Insights

Market players are engaged consistently on enhancing the general quality of their paper tapes to withstand their stronghold.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The global paper tapes market is likely to foresee a robust CAGR of 6.4% over the projected period, 2020-2030. The market is primarily driven by the varied applications of paper tapes all over diverse sectors. However, stoppage of the paper sector had a direct effect on the manufacturing of paper tapes owing to delays triggered by supplies of raw materials on the onset of COVID-19, subsequently causing drop in paper tapes demand.

"Paper tapes are usually sold quickly and are considered excellent investment by market players seeking to fulfil packaging requirements of consumers," says an FMI analyst.

Paper Tapes Market - Key Highlights

East Asia holds majority of market share due to growing investment in infrastructure expansion and construction projects in both industrial and residential sectors.

Building & construction end use segment will remain lucrative due to increasing investments in several construction projects in both developed and emerging economies.

Single sided feature segment remains the most preferred option throughout the projected period.

Packaging segment will remain key beneficiary over the forecast period.

Rubber based adhesive category will be gaining traction in the global market.

Masking tape category will remain the dominant during the estimated period.

Paper Tapes Market - Drivers

Escalating outdoor applications of paper tapes will be the generating growth prospects in the global market.

Growing demand from electronics, furniture manufacturing, automobile industries, healthcare, and other industries emerges as significant growth driver

Rising focus on advanced and sustainable packaging solutions is creating development opportunities for paper tapes manufactured from natural materials.

Paper Tapes Market - Restraints

High investment on paper tapes and fluctuating raw material costs are posing huge threat to players operating in the market.

Preference towards using rubber based gum can make paper tapes lose market share.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely the paper tapes market. The absence of goods transportation owing to lockdown has declined the requirement for paper tapes. Insufficient supply of raw materials also has impacted the manufacturing. This is projected to cause drop in prices for paper tapes. Consecutively, FMI anticipates recovery amid the projected period owing mainly to the growing healthcare and construction industries.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the paper tapes market are NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, 3M Company, tesa SE, Berry Global Inc., Intertape Polymer Group Inc.,Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Atlas Tapes S.A., Vibac Group S.p.a, Advance Tapes International, Can-Do National Tape, BOLEX, SICAD S.p.A, FABO s.p.a., Pro Tapes & Specialties, Inc, PPI Adhesive Products, UBIS, PPM Industries S.P.A., ADH Tape, RITU RAJ TAPES PVT. LTD, and Speciality Tapes Industry.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the Paper Tapes market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights on the basis of product type (masking tape, packaging tape, consumer & stationary tape, and others), end use (building & construction, automotive, retail & logistics, aerospace & defense, healthcare, electronics & electrical and general industries), feature type (single sided and double sided), adhesive type (rubber based adhesive, acrylic based adhesive and silicon based adhesive), application (masking, packaging (sealing, bundling, fixing), general use (decorating, labeling, framing and others) and tabbing & splicing), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

