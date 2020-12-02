Smart Display Market worth $6.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Smart Display Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Smart Home Display (Voice-controlled, Smart Appliance), Smart Display Mirror, Smart Signage (Retail & Hospitality Facilities, Sports & Entertainment Venues), Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Smart Display Market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2025. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.0% during the forecast period. High demand for smart mirrors from the automotive industry, new and innovative features offered by smart mirrors, an increasing number of internet users and growing adoption of smart devices according to consumer preferences, surging demand for AI-powered and IoT-enabled smart home appliances, increasing trend of context-aware signage, and growing adoption of smart signage in retail sector are the key driving factors for the smart display market.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=50180485

Smart home displays to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Most of the smart home device and solution providers are shifting away from traditional practices towards advanced technologies. Smart devices offer many advantages, such as reduced energy consumption and effective management of devices, over traditional devices. Players offering consumer electronics are also capitalizing on the rising demand for connected devices and solutions by increasing investments in the smart device market. The increased investment is also expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the smart home display market in the near future. Moreover, AI- and IoT-based devices have recently gained traction owing to their convenience and ease of use.

North America to hold major share of the smart display market during the forecast period.

North American countries, such as the US, Canada, and Mexico, are receptive to products enabled with advanced technologies. The penetration of smart displays is high in the US, owing to the presence of early adopters and key smart display providers in the country. The willingness of customers to accept and use new technologies has also encouraged manufacturers in the region to develop new and advanced products. Key players such as Amazon, Google, and Facebook offering smart displays are based in the US; thus, most of the products are launched and shipped first in the region. Companies offering smart displays in the region are highly competitive and are continuously investing in developing technologically advanced products to retain their position in the smart device market. Additionally, the penetration of smart devices in the region is also fueling the demand for smart displays.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Display Market"

93 - Tables

64 - Figures

182 - Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=50180485

A few of the key players in the smart display market are Amazon (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Alphabet (Google) (US), Apple (US), LG Electronics (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar) (China), Sony (Japan), Facebook (US), Magna International (Canada), and Gentex (US).

Smart Home Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product (Lighting Control, Security & Access Control, HVAC Control, Entertainment, Home Healthcare), Software & Services (Proactive, Behavioural), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Smart Mirror Market by Application (Automotive, Hospitality & Retail), Automotive Smart Mirror (Type and Functionality), Hospitality & Retail Smart Mirror (Component, Technology, and Augmented Reality), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/global-smart-display-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/global-smart-display.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg