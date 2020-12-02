As of December 3, 2020, the following instrument issued by Concejo AB (publ) listed on STO Corporate Bonds will change short name and trading code. ISIN Market Segment New Short Name New Trading Code ------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0010494799 STO Corporate Bonds CNCJO 201 CNCJO_201 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB