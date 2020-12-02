Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2020) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has partnered with model and influencer, Khloë Terae, who has an extensive social media following which includes 2.4 million followers on Instagram (@Khloë ), 2.2 million likes on Facebook, and 647,000 followers on Twitter. Khloë has appeared in Playboy, MAXIM, Sport Illustrated, walked runways in Paris, LA, Miami, NYC, & Toronto, and has appeared on numerous Billboard ads in Beverly Hills, Las Vegas & West Hollywood.

"We are very excited to work so closely with Khloë, who on top of being a world famous model and influencer, is an incredible spokesperson for Autism Speaks and is an all-around great human! Red Light Holland's core belief is to work with good-natured, empathetic, spiritual, fun and energetic people. We respect Khloë's social media expertise, her ability to connect with millions of people on a daily basis and we embrace her stylistic integrity," said Red Light Holland CEO and Director, Todd Shapiro. "We are proud to align ourselves with Khloë - she is candid, cool and engaging - we're pumped for her to model RLH merch!"





Image 1: Pictured Khloë Terae from www.instagram.com/@khloe

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2017/69337_2b1e21fe64c5393b_002full.jpg

"I'm ecstatic to be partnering with Red Light Holland and the Company's progressive movement. I'll be proud to model and promote the Company's clothing to millions of my followers, in many different settings. I'm Canadian, so I especially love the toques!" said Khloë Terae. "I also look forward to working with Russell Peters and Todd Shapiro and their ultimate vision while assisting in social media growth, brand awareness, and brand development."





Image 2: Pictured Khloë Terae from www.instagram.com/@khloe

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2017/69337_2b1e21fe64c5393b_004full.jpg

In light of the partnership, Red Light Holland issued Khloë 200,000 stock options (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, with 100,000 of the Options vesting immediately upon issuance. The remaining 100,000 shall vest six (6) months following issuance. Each Option allows for the purchase of additional common share in the capital of the Company and shall be exercisable at $0.10. The Options shall be exercisable until December 1, 2023.

About Khloë Terae:

Khloë was born in Toronto, Canada and currently resides in Los Angeles. Khloë considers the world her oasis, as at a young age she was fortunate to have travelled to over 50 countries.

Khloë's has been featured in Playboy, MAXIM, Sports Illustrated & countless other publications, along with major media campaigns for world-renowned brands which included a handful of billboard advertisements in Beverly Hills, Las Vegas & West Hollywood.

Her experience as a world class model has allowed her to walk the runway of many Fashion Week series, such as Paris, LA, Miami, NYC, & Toronto.

Khloë is also an advocate for raising autism awareness via Autism Speaks.

About Red Light Holland Corp.

The Company is an Ontario-based corporation positioning itself to engage in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal market within the Netherlands, in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with all applicable laws.

For additional information on the Company:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: 647-204-7129

Email: todd@redlighttruffles.com

Website: https://redlighttruffles.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, information the timing and other aspects of the partnership with Khloë. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward- looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. In particular, there is no guarantee that the partnership with Khloë will proceed, or if it does proceed it will reflect the understanding of the parties as of the date of this release. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69337