OSIRIUM TECHNOLOGIES

Osirium has announced a new customer in the telecoms sector, won in collaboration with partner Infradata. The three-year contract uses the full privileged access management (PAM) suite, including Osirium's unique workflow automation technology. The company has also confirmed that bookings for FY20 are likely to be ahead of consensus expectations. We maintain our forecasts pending the year-end trading update in January, when the scale of bookings upside will be clearer.

