XCMG E-series Rotary Drilling Rigs Deliver Excellent Performance in Extremely Challenging Projects

XUZHOU, China, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The E-series rotary drilling rigs designed and manufactured by XCMG (000425.SZ) performed exceptionally well in multiple high-profile construction projects with topographical and geological complexities, including the integrated transportation hub in Beijing's sub-center station, which will be the largest of its kind in Asia upon completion and serve as a rendezvous point of the city's well-connected urban transit network.

The project will utilize the underground space of three levels and take full advantage of a mezzanine level, a groundbreaking urban transportation hub construction in terms of scale, density and coupling.

The sand bed layer of the construction site demands the rotary drilling rigs to be extremely precise in perpendicularity and overall performance, and XCMG E-series rotary drilling rigs were chosen to complete the construction of 229 piles for top-level quality, efficiency, stability as well as environmental sustainability. The project is now at the pile guard installation phase which measure 600-milimeters in diameter at a depth of 30 meters (98.43 feet).

"The XCMG technical service support team has devised a specific construction plan to ensure fast drilling and exact perpendicularity," said Wang Min, Chairman of XCMG. "The E-series products have been able to keep the perpendicularity at 0.2 percent since its release, while improving working efficiency, intelligence, environmental standards and man-machine environment."

In the meantime, four XR680HD rotary drilling rigs are working in the construction of Changtai cross-river bridge, the world's first bridge to integrate an expressway, intercity railway and first-class highway. Its 1176-meter-long (0.73-mile) cable-stayed bridge will set a new world record for length, while the two arch bridges connecting Tianxingzhou and Lu'anzhou will be the world's longest steel-made arch bridges, combining both railway and highway.

The main bridge structure includes 388 bored piles, each with a length of over 100 meters and will go through different geological layers to form the lifeline of the bridge, and the XR680HD model has guaranteed the construction process of the world-class bridge with a highly efficient and stable performance.

XCMG E-series rotary drilling rigs also took part in the construction of China's first smart high-speed highway that connects Hangzhou, Shaoxing and Ningbo in Zhejiang Province. The 174-kilometer (108.12 miles) super highway project chose XCMG XR450E rotary drilling rig to complete the piling foundation, with piles of 2.8-meter in diameter at a depth of 102 meters (334.65 feet), XR450E has power head cruise control, pressure stepless adjustment, automatic dumping, automatic oil dispersal blowback and 12-inch touchscreen among other features that reaches the level of intelligent control in automobiles.

