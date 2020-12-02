Scope Technologies, Inc.: Scope Technologies Hires First Chief Information Officer, Expands Leadership Bench with New Director of Sales and Director of Operations

The company appoints Asim Zaidi as the first Chief Information Officer, Brian DeBoskey as Director of Inside Sales, and Ryan Cunningham as the Director of CAD & Operations

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / Scope Technologies, Inc. announced today the appointment of three new key personnel to its growing leadership team. Joining the company is Asim Zaidi, former CTO of Web Application & Design Integration Company as Scope's first chief information officer. Former Hertz Director Brian DeBoskey as Director of Inside Sales and the company has also promoted Ryan Cunningham to the Director of CAD and operations.

"Never have we seen opportunity, customer expectations, or technology changing as rapidly as it is today within the construction and property tech space," said Jerod Raisch, Scope Technologies Founder and CEO. We are thrilled to be adding these proven leaders to Scope Technologies as we scale our business to help more contractors in the US & Canada transform their customer experiences. The building owner can expect a very seamless buying experience when our clients leverage our products. Our integrated partners can also deliver solutions that complement our mission of automating the entire construction channel with building owners as the primary focus within our business."

Zaidi will lead all things technology, working closely with engineering and the business as its products and services expand in 2021. He will continue to make sure its core architecture is always scaling while leveraging the best technologies as the company continues to experience tremendous growth. Scope Technologies expects to double its engineering team with a strong emphasis on data science and artificial intelligence over the next twelve months.

DeBoskey will act as the voice for the entire inside sales organization, focusing on growing our account executive, account management, and customer experience team. The company has customers in the whole construction channel; whether it's the contractor, manufacturer, or supply chain, Scope is always focused on saving our clients time and money while enhancing their client experience.

Cunningham has been with the company for over five years and will continue to be a key leader in our growth strategy. Our clients expect the quickest turnaround time on all building measurement reports while demanding precise accuracy to ensure consistent profits in estimating and operations. He will lead operations on a massive scale within our CAD teams in 2021.

The new appointments are part of the company's recent leadership expansion strategy to support its growth and product expansion and long-term goal of becoming the most influential company within the construction and property technology industry.

About Scope Technologies

Scope Technologies has provided outstanding aerial measurement reports since 2014. Founded by a construction industry veteran, Scope Technologies has been a leading provider of building measurement reports and estimating software to help contractors save time, land more jobs, and increase annual revenues. The company's massive data sets allow for rapid advancements in AI and machine learning, giving the company the ability to continue improving its current products and developing new disruptive products for its clients in the construction and insurance industries.

Follow Scope Technologies on social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn

Press Contacts:

Jake Prusher

Scope Technologies, Inc.

jprusher@myscopetech.com

877.687.2673

SOURCE: Scope Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619075/Scope-Technologies-Hires-First-Chief-Information-Officer-Expands-Leadership-Bench-with-New-Director-of-Sales-and-Director-of-Operations