Mittwoch, 02.12.2020
WKN: A14SGM ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
02.12.2020 | 15:10
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, December 2

2 December 2020

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 30 November 2020 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security % of gross assets

Marwyn Value Investors 0.061

Electra Private Equity 0.228

AXA Prop Trust 0.082

Keystone Investment Trust 0.354

RDI REIT 0.588

Contact for queries:
Name: Smita Amin
FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 836347

© 2020 PR Newswire
