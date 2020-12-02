Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name MA 1994 B Shares, L.P.

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Person closely associated with Micky Meir Arison, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Carnival Corporation & plc

b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Carnival Corporation

b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4 Details of the transaction 1

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Stock by the MA 1994 B Shares, L.P.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$ 20.1600

$ 20.1650

$ 20.1700

$ 20.1750

$ 20.1800

$ 20.1850

$ 20.1900

$ 20.1950

$ 20.2000

$ 20.2050

$ 20.2100

$ 20.2150

$ 20.2200

$ 20.2250

$ 20.2300

$ 20.2400

$ 20.2450

$ 20.2500

$ 20.2550

$ 20.2600

$ 20.2700

$ 20.2750

$ 20.2800

$ 20.2850

$ 20.2900

$ 20.2950

$ 20.3000

$ 20.3100

$ 20.3150

$ 20.3200

$ 20.3250

$ 20.3300

$ 20.3350

$ 20.3400

$ 20.3450

$ 20.3500

$ 20.3550

$ 20.3600

$ 20.3650

$ 20.3700

$ 20.3750

$ 20.3800

$ 20.3850

$ 20.3900

$ 20.3950

$ 20.4000

$ 20.4050

$ 20.4100

$ 20.4150

$ 20.4200

$ 20.4250

$ 20.4300

$ 20.4350

$ 20.4400

$ 20.4450

$ 20.4500

$ 20.4550

$ 20.4600

$ 20.4700

$ 20.4750

$ 20.4800

$ 20.4900

$ 20.4950

$ 20.5000

$ 20.5050

$ 20.5100

$ 20.5150

$ 20.5200

$ 20.5250

$ 20.5300

$ 20.5350

$ 20.5400

$ 20.5500

$ 20.5550

$ 20.5600

$ 20.5650

$ 20.5700

$ 20.5750

$ 20.5800

$ 20.5850

$ 20.5900

$ 20.5950

$ 20.6000

$ 20.6050

$ 20.6100

$ 20.6150

$ 20.6200

$ 20.6250

$ 20.6300

$ 20.6350

$ 20.6400

$ 20.6450

$ 20.6500

$ 20.6550

$ 20.6600

$ 20.6650

$ 20.6700

$ 20.6750

$ 20.6800

$ 20.6850

$ 20.6900

$ 20.6950

$ 20.7000

$ 20.7050

$ 20.7100

$ 20.7150

$ 20.7200

$ 20.7250

$ 20.7300

$ 20.7400

$ 20.7450

$ 20.7500

$ 20.7550

$ 20.7600

$ 20.7650

$ 20.7700

$ 20.7750

$ 20.7800

$ 20.7850

$ 20.7900

$ 20.8000

$ 20.8100

$ 20.8150

$ 20.8200

$ 20.8300

$ 20.8350

$ 20.8400

$ 20.8500

$ 20.8550

$ 20.8600

$ 20.8650

$ 20.8700

$ 20.8750

$ 20.8800

$ 20.8850

$ 20.8900

$ 20.9000

$ 20.9100

$ 20.9200

$ 21.2500

$ 21.2600

$ 21.2650

$ 21.2900

$ 21.3000

$ 21.3050

$ 21.3250

$ 21.3300

$ 21.3350

$ 21.3400

$ 21.3450

$ 21.3500

$ 21.3550

$ 21.3600

$ 21.3650

$ 21.3700

$ 21.3750

$ 21.3800

$ 21.3850

$ 21.3900

$ 21.3950

$ 21.4000

$ 21.4050

$ 21.4100

$ 21.4150

$ 21.4200

$ 21.4250

$ 21.4300

$ 21.4350

$ 21.4400

$ 21.4450

$ 21.4500

$ 21.4550

$ 21.4600

$ 21.4700

$ 21.4750

$ 21.4800

$ 21.4850

$ 21.4900

$ 21.5000

$ 21.5050

$ 21.5100

$ 21.5200

$ 21.5250

$ 21.5300

$ 21.5400

$ 21.5500

$ 21.5600

$ 21.5700

$ 21.5800

$ 21.5900

$ 21.6300

$ 21.6400

$ 21.6500

$ 21.6600

$ 21.6800

$ 21.6900

$ 21.7000

$ 21.7100

$ 21.7300

$ 21.7350

$ 21.8600

$ 21.8650

$ 21.8700

$ 21.8800

$ 21.8900

$ 21.9000

$ 21.9100 Volume(s)

1,000

5,000

300

2,900

14

1,865

10,641

9,018

2,239,184

7,100

2,899

4,000

10,600

6,700

11,393

3,616

2,384

6,700

8,400

4,000

4,400

27,648

8,891

7,006

9,535

7,730

3,900

1,400

1,255

4,900

11,079

1,900

7,400

11,500

5,931

1,200

5,741

9,900

7,695

3,700

5,000

29,365

14,035

10,900

3,000

5,350

9,164

7,556

110

6,750

7,451

6,735

378

13,300

1,350

12,800

512

6,200

12,101

99

3,150

7,200

3,300

59,709

1,500

7,500

9,000

27,605

5,448

31,698

11,298

41,862

28,973

24,350

53,497

4,748

53,032

44,800

44,333

15,361

58,525

5,717

97,505

22,929

53,559

45,524

50,618

11,163

46,809

8,457

56,470

14,700

24,947

2,200

17,459

28,026

79,730

6,089

41,223

3,243

33,182

3,899

45,280

4,025

29,665

1,600

12,342

2,900

23,860

16,755

1,500

7,332

500

13,942

2,600

18,752

1,975

9,095

200

8,810

6,752

5,400

200

5,900

11,000

1,100

3,500

11,405

100

14,921

800

6,425

575

4,100

400

20,975

6,982

112

4,062

4,697

9,348

316

6,300

7,690

310

500

20,400

1,200

35,486

2,100

19,936

2,900

21,200

4,200

28,879

9,454

5,868

7,178

10,407

6,834

15,015

2,300

585

2,900

2,000

3,000

1,200

2,500

5,507

14,100

2,400

1,600

16,700

8,200

11,740

125,975

1,100

12,110

16,923

400

6,400

2,000

1,300

2,300

6,914

700

1,700

9,000

200

9,936

948

2,400

400

2,300

1,400

1,400

150,000

5,500

500

200

21,881

36,820

58,227

25,252

5,263

65,889

951

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

5,000,000

$20.5820

e) Date of the transaction 2020-11-30