Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
London, December 2
Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|MA 1994 B Shares, L.P.
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person closely associated with Micky Meir Arison, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Carnival Corporation & plc
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction 1
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Stock by the MA 1994 B Shares, L.P.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$ 20.1600
$ 20.1650
$ 20.1700
$ 20.1750
$ 20.1800
$ 20.1850
$ 20.1900
$ 20.1950
$ 20.2000
$ 20.2050
$ 20.2100
$ 20.2150
$ 20.2200
$ 20.2250
$ 20.2300
$ 20.2400
$ 20.2450
$ 20.2500
$ 20.2550
$ 20.2600
$ 20.2700
$ 20.2750
$ 20.2800
$ 20.2850
$ 20.2900
$ 20.2950
$ 20.3000
$ 20.3100
$ 20.3150
$ 20.3200
$ 20.3250
$ 20.3300
$ 20.3350
$ 20.3400
$ 20.3450
$ 20.3500
$ 20.3550
$ 20.3600
$ 20.3650
$ 20.3700
$ 20.3750
$ 20.3800
$ 20.3850
$ 20.3900
$ 20.3950
$ 20.4000
$ 20.4050
$ 20.4100
$ 20.4150
$ 20.4200
$ 20.4250
$ 20.4300
$ 20.4350
$ 20.4400
$ 20.4450
$ 20.4500
$ 20.4550
$ 20.4600
$ 20.4700
$ 20.4750
$ 20.4800
$ 20.4900
$ 20.4950
$ 20.5000
$ 20.5050
$ 20.5100
$ 20.5150
$ 20.5200
$ 20.5250
$ 20.5300
$ 20.5350
$ 20.5400
$ 20.5500
$ 20.5550
$ 20.5600
$ 20.5650
$ 20.5700
$ 20.5750
$ 20.5800
$ 20.5850
$ 20.5900
$ 20.5950
$ 20.6000
$ 20.6050
$ 20.6100
$ 20.6150
$ 20.6200
$ 20.6250
$ 20.6300
$ 20.6350
$ 20.6400
$ 20.6450
$ 20.6500
$ 20.6550
$ 20.6600
$ 20.6650
$ 20.6700
$ 20.6750
$ 20.6800
$ 20.6850
$ 20.6900
$ 20.6950
$ 20.7000
$ 20.7050
$ 20.7100
$ 20.7150
$ 20.7200
$ 20.7250
$ 20.7300
$ 20.7400
$ 20.7450
$ 20.7500
$ 20.7550
$ 20.7600
$ 20.7650
$ 20.7700
$ 20.7750
$ 20.7800
$ 20.7850
$ 20.7900
$ 20.8000
$ 20.8100
$ 20.8150
$ 20.8200
$ 20.8300
$ 20.8350
$ 20.8400
$ 20.8500
$ 20.8550
$ 20.8600
$ 20.8650
$ 20.8700
$ 20.8750
$ 20.8800
$ 20.8850
$ 20.8900
$ 20.9000
$ 20.9100
$ 20.9200
$ 21.2500
$ 21.2600
$ 21.2650
$ 21.2900
$ 21.3000
$ 21.3050
$ 21.3250
$ 21.3300
$ 21.3350
$ 21.3400
$ 21.3450
$ 21.3500
$ 21.3550
$ 21.3600
$ 21.3650
$ 21.3700
$ 21.3750
$ 21.3800
$ 21.3850
$ 21.3900
$ 21.3950
$ 21.4000
$ 21.4050
$ 21.4100
$ 21.4150
$ 21.4200
$ 21.4250
$ 21.4300
$ 21.4350
$ 21.4400
$ 21.4450
$ 21.4500
$ 21.4550
$ 21.4600
$ 21.4700
$ 21.4750
$ 21.4800
$ 21.4850
$ 21.4900
$ 21.5000
$ 21.5050
$ 21.5100
$ 21.5200
$ 21.5250
$ 21.5300
$ 21.5400
$ 21.5500
$ 21.5600
$ 21.5700
$ 21.5800
$ 21.5900
$ 21.6300
$ 21.6400
$ 21.6500
$ 21.6600
$ 21.6800
$ 21.6900
$ 21.7000
$ 21.7100
$ 21.7300
$ 21.7350
$ 21.8600
$ 21.8650
$ 21.8700
$ 21.8800
$ 21.8900
$ 21.9000
$ 21.9100
|Volume(s)
1,000
5,000
300
2,900
14
1,865
10,641
9,018
2,239,184
7,100
2,899
4,000
10,600
6,700
11,393
3,616
2,384
6,700
8,400
4,000
4,400
27,648
8,891
7,006
9,535
7,730
3,900
1,400
1,255
4,900
11,079
1,900
7,400
11,500
5,931
1,200
5,741
9,900
7,695
3,700
5,000
29,365
14,035
10,900
3,000
5,350
9,164
7,556
110
6,750
7,451
6,735
378
13,300
1,350
12,800
512
6,200
12,101
99
3,150
7,200
3,300
59,709
1,500
7,500
9,000
27,605
5,448
31,698
11,298
41,862
28,973
24,350
53,497
4,748
53,032
44,800
44,333
15,361
58,525
5,717
97,505
22,929
53,559
45,524
50,618
11,163
46,809
8,457
56,470
14,700
24,947
2,200
17,459
28,026
79,730
6,089
41,223
3,243
33,182
3,899
45,280
4,025
29,665
1,600
12,342
2,900
23,860
16,755
1,500
7,332
500
13,942
2,600
18,752
1,975
9,095
200
8,810
6,752
5,400
200
5,900
11,000
1,100
3,500
11,405
100
14,921
800
6,425
575
4,100
400
20,975
6,982
112
4,062
4,697
9,348
316
6,300
7,690
310
500
20,400
1,200
35,486
2,100
19,936
2,900
21,200
4,200
28,879
9,454
5,868
7,178
10,407
6,834
15,015
2,300
585
2,900
2,000
3,000
1,200
2,500
5,507
14,100
2,400
1,600
16,700
8,200
11,740
125,975
1,100
12,110
16,923
400
6,400
2,000
1,300
2,300
6,914
700
1,700
9,000
200
9,936
948
2,400
400
2,300
1,400
1,400
150,000
5,500
500
200
21,881
36,820
58,227
25,252
5,263
65,889
951
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5,000,000
$20.5820
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-11-30
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NYSE
Arnaldo Perez , General Counsel & Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600
