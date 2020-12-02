Anzeige
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Xetra
02.12.20
15:13 Uhr
15,160 Euro
-0,295
-1,91 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,97014,99015:29
14,97014,99015:29
PR Newswire
02.12.2020 | 15:22
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

PR Newswire

London, December 2

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMA 1994 B Shares, L.P.
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPerson closely associated with Micky Meir Arison, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Carnival Corporation & plc
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction 1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionSale of Stock by the MA 1994 B Shares, L.P.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$ 20.1600
$ 20.1650
$ 20.1700
$ 20.1750
$ 20.1800
$ 20.1850
$ 20.1900
$ 20.1950
$ 20.2000
$ 20.2050
$ 20.2100
$ 20.2150
$ 20.2200
$ 20.2250
$ 20.2300
$ 20.2400
$ 20.2450
$ 20.2500
$ 20.2550
$ 20.2600
$ 20.2700
$ 20.2750
$ 20.2800
$ 20.2850
$ 20.2900
$ 20.2950
$ 20.3000
$ 20.3100
$ 20.3150
$ 20.3200
$ 20.3250
$ 20.3300
$ 20.3350
$ 20.3400
$ 20.3450
$ 20.3500
$ 20.3550
$ 20.3600
$ 20.3650
$ 20.3700
$ 20.3750
$ 20.3800
$ 20.3850
$ 20.3900
$ 20.3950
$ 20.4000
$ 20.4050
$ 20.4100
$ 20.4150
$ 20.4200
$ 20.4250
$ 20.4300
$ 20.4350
$ 20.4400
$ 20.4450
$ 20.4500
$ 20.4550
$ 20.4600
$ 20.4700
$ 20.4750
$ 20.4800
$ 20.4900
$ 20.4950
$ 20.5000
$ 20.5050
$ 20.5100
$ 20.5150
$ 20.5200
$ 20.5250
$ 20.5300
$ 20.5350
$ 20.5400
$ 20.5500
$ 20.5550
$ 20.5600
$ 20.5650
$ 20.5700
$ 20.5750
$ 20.5800
$ 20.5850
$ 20.5900
$ 20.5950
$ 20.6000
$ 20.6050
$ 20.6100
$ 20.6150
$ 20.6200
$ 20.6250
$ 20.6300
$ 20.6350
$ 20.6400
$ 20.6450
$ 20.6500
$ 20.6550
$ 20.6600
$ 20.6650
$ 20.6700
$ 20.6750
$ 20.6800
$ 20.6850
$ 20.6900
$ 20.6950
$ 20.7000
$ 20.7050
$ 20.7100
$ 20.7150
$ 20.7200
$ 20.7250
$ 20.7300
$ 20.7400
$ 20.7450
$ 20.7500
$ 20.7550
$ 20.7600
$ 20.7650
$ 20.7700
$ 20.7750
$ 20.7800
$ 20.7850
$ 20.7900
$ 20.8000
$ 20.8100
$ 20.8150
$ 20.8200
$ 20.8300
$ 20.8350
$ 20.8400
$ 20.8500
$ 20.8550
$ 20.8600
$ 20.8650
$ 20.8700
$ 20.8750
$ 20.8800
$ 20.8850
$ 20.8900
$ 20.9000
$ 20.9100
$ 20.9200
$ 21.2500
$ 21.2600
$ 21.2650
$ 21.2900
$ 21.3000
$ 21.3050
$ 21.3250
$ 21.3300
$ 21.3350
$ 21.3400
$ 21.3450
$ 21.3500
$ 21.3550
$ 21.3600
$ 21.3650
$ 21.3700
$ 21.3750
$ 21.3800
$ 21.3850
$ 21.3900
$ 21.3950
$ 21.4000
$ 21.4050
$ 21.4100
$ 21.4150
$ 21.4200
$ 21.4250
$ 21.4300
$ 21.4350
$ 21.4400
$ 21.4450
$ 21.4500
$ 21.4550
$ 21.4600
$ 21.4700
$ 21.4750
$ 21.4800
$ 21.4850
$ 21.4900
$ 21.5000
$ 21.5050
$ 21.5100
$ 21.5200
$ 21.5250
$ 21.5300
$ 21.5400
$ 21.5500
$ 21.5600
$ 21.5700
$ 21.5800
$ 21.5900
$ 21.6300
$ 21.6400
$ 21.6500
$ 21.6600
$ 21.6800
$ 21.6900
$ 21.7000
$ 21.7100
$ 21.7300
$ 21.7350
$ 21.8600
$ 21.8650
$ 21.8700
$ 21.8800
$ 21.8900
$ 21.9000
$ 21.9100		Volume(s)
1,000
5,000
300
2,900
14
1,865
10,641
9,018
2,239,184
7,100
2,899
4,000
10,600
6,700
11,393
3,616
2,384
6,700
8,400
4,000
4,400
27,648
8,891
7,006
9,535
7,730
3,900
1,400
1,255
4,900
11,079
1,900
7,400
11,500
5,931
1,200
5,741
9,900
7,695
3,700
5,000
29,365
14,035
10,900
3,000
5,350
9,164
7,556
110
6,750
7,451
6,735
378
13,300
1,350
12,800
512
6,200
12,101
99
3,150
7,200
3,300
59,709
1,500
7,500
9,000
27,605
5,448
31,698
11,298
41,862
28,973
24,350
53,497
4,748
53,032
44,800
44,333
15,361
58,525
5,717
97,505
22,929
53,559
45,524
50,618
11,163
46,809
8,457
56,470
14,700
24,947
2,200
17,459
28,026
79,730
6,089
41,223
3,243
33,182
3,899
45,280
4,025
29,665
1,600
12,342
2,900
23,860
16,755
1,500
7,332
500
13,942
2,600
18,752
1,975
9,095
200
8,810
6,752
5,400
200
5,900
11,000
1,100
3,500
11,405
100
14,921
800
6,425
575
4,100
400
20,975
6,982
112
4,062
4,697
9,348
316
6,300
7,690
310
500
20,400
1,200
35,486
2,100
19,936
2,900
21,200
4,200
28,879
9,454
5,868
7,178
10,407
6,834
15,015
2,300
585
2,900
2,000
3,000
1,200
2,500
5,507
14,100
2,400
1,600
16,700
8,200
11,740
125,975
1,100
12,110
16,923
400
6,400
2,000
1,300
2,300
6,914
700
1,700
9,000
200
9,936
948
2,400
400
2,300
1,400
1,400
150,000
5,500
500
200
21,881
36,820
58,227
25,252
5,263
65,889
951
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5,000,000
$20.5820
e)Date of the transaction2020-11-30
f)Place of the transactionNYSE

Arnaldo Perez , General Counsel & Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600

