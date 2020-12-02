Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.: Adaptive Ad Systems Reports Two More Record Months for October & November 2020

Political Advertising Increased in Final Election Months

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), today announces that it generated two additional months of record revenue for October and November 2020, after having recently reporting the largest revenue for any months of August and September in the Company's history.

Adaptive and its subsidiary companies provide Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for all U.S. cable TV markets, and High Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) via a network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs.

Despite the obvious operational and financial complexities the pandemic has and continues to impose on all businesses worldwide, Adaptive was able to not only maintain its high level of standard operations in October and November, but has been able to expand its sales efforts and distribution network. The previously announced new installations of the Company's network and ad insertion equipment, magnified by the increased ad frequency due to unprecedented intense election ad campaigns nationwide, resulted in the Company generating the most revenue for any October and November in the Company's history.

In connection with this announcement, the Company's CEO, J. Michael Heil, stated: "As America began addressing the pandemic in March of this year, campaign ads were widely put-on hold, and we did not know when that spending would resume. Thereafter, shelter in place and work at home activities substantially increased the average daily television viewing time of consumers. Consequently, the largest and most savvy tv advertisers took full advantage of this reality and resumed buying advertisement slots at an increased rate. Thus, our foundation for revenue generation was reviving quickly, even faster and stronger than originally anticipated."

Mr. Heil continues: "Despite America's quadrennial election-cycle-spending having largely stalled from March through June and even July, by August most candidates and their parties were fully deploying funds for television advertising. And, while we expected the late-summer trend of increased ad frequency throughout our network to continue, the political ad spending during the final months of the election was simply unprecedented. Based on the Georgia runoff elections that again present the market with enormous ad spending, we expect this trend to continue through January of 2021."

The Company's financial successes of 2020 has created a solid basis for the acceleration of its numerous new technology projects, which the Company expects to announce and launch soon. The Company anticipates that these projects and developments will allow the Company to continue its successful performance into the years beyond this historic election cycle.

Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications company. Together with its subsidiaries and manufactures it develops and deploys Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the Cable TV, Satellite, IPTV markets. Via its subsidiary Adaptive Broadband, it provides High-Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) to residences and small businesses. The Company's DDAI and WISP services target the often-over-looked 2nd and 3rd Tier cable TV and rural WIFI markets. Adaptive's proprietary software and hardware, installed in scores of cable television systems across the United States, creates a "network" of linked cable system. This allows advertisers to purchase ads across the Adaptive network, generating significantly more ad impressions than through the traditional ad insertion technologies in individual systems. Adaptive Ad Systems has established an innovative revenue share agreement with each individual system and manages all ad-related activities. Currently, the Company serves over 75 designated marketing areas in over 40 states. The Adaptive Broadband network system provides services via a network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs. For additional information, please visit: www.aatv.co.

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals, and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, services, licensing arrangements, joint ventures, partnerships, or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, delays in the Company's development of its products and services, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to effectively implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

