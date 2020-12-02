Geospatial Analytics Market Size USD 158.84 Billion By 2027 at CAGR 14.2% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Geospatial Analytics Market is segmented by Component (Solution and Service) Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Solution (Geocoding & Reverse Geocoding, Data Integration & ETL, Reporting & Visualization, Thematic Mapping & Spatial Analysis, and Others), Type (Surface & Field Analytics, Network & Location Analytics, Geovisualization, and Others), Technology (Remote Sensing, GIS, GPS, and Others), Industry Vertical (Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Government, Defense & Intelligence, Smart Cities, Insurance, Natural Resources, and Others). It also covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Software Utilities Category.

The global geospatial analytics market size was valued at USD 58.35 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 158.84 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of geospatial analytics market size are, increasing number of AI and ML-based GIS solutions, the emergence of smart cities and urbanization, increased deployment of IoT sensors across locations, and advancement in big data analytics for organizations by improving the workflow.

COVID-19 IMPACT ON THE GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS MARKET

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the geospatial analytics market size and is expected to exhibit a twofold increase during the forecast period. Also, according to a study conducted at the Institute for Disease Modeling in Seattle, high-quality geospatial data enables models to resolve the pandemic by providing effective information on risk factors, setting particular disease transmission characteristics, and predicting pathogen and viral prevalence.

Various government bodies are implementing geospatial analytics to achieve a real-time scenario in terms of monitoring coronavirus spread and the accurate and continuous up-dating of infected patients, thereby driving the market growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS MARKET SIZE

The use of satellite monitoring to control the spread of COVID-19 is expected to drive the growth of the geospatial analytics market size. The demand for remote temperature sensors, such as infrared cameras, is increasing at a rapid pace throughout the pandemic. Remote sensing software enables epidemiologists to map disease distribution through various parameters such as demographics, geography, climate, etc. This increase in the adoption of remote sensing software for such applications leads to the growth of geospatial analytics.

Furthermore, the growth of the global geospatial analytics market size is driven by an increase in demand for AI-based GIS solutions and an increase in demand for geospatial analytics in the production of smart cities and urban planning.

Geospatial analysis refers to various computational methods, such as statistical analysis, for the analysis of geographical and spatial data. It also uses software solutions capable of processing spatial data and mapping and applying analytical methods to geographic or terrestrial datasets with the aid of GIS and geomatics. Various AI and Big Data advances have allowed geospatial analytics solutions and services providers to provide on-demand analysis of large and complex datasets. These developments have also made it possible to combine information systems into a hybrid cloud computing environment. These advantages are expected to further fuel the geospatial analytics market size.

GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America held the largest geospatial analytics market share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the presence of major players that offer advanced solutions. In addition, the presence of remote sensing satellites, the availability of high-speed internet and communication network infrastructure, and the widespread adoption of UAV technology to capture geospatial data are expected to further contribute to the growth of the geospatial analytics market size in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to an increase in mobility penetration, change from 2D to 3D mapping, and an increase in the adoption of GIS technologies in China, South Korea and Japan.

KEY SEGMENTATIONS

By Component

Solution

Service

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Solution

Geocoding & Reverse Geocoding

Data Integration & ETL

Reporting & Visualization

Thematic Mapping & Spatial Analysis

Others

By Type

Surface & Field Analytics

Network & Location Analytics

Geovisualization

Others

By Technology

Remote Sensing

GIS

GPS

Others

By Industry Vertical

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Government

Defense & Intelligence

Smart Cities

Insurance

Natural Resources

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Russia



Netherlands



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Key Market Players

Alteryx, Inc.

Bentley Systems Incorporated

ESRI

Furgo NV

General Electric

Hexagon AB

Google, Inc.

MDA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Trimble, Inc.

TOMTOM International, Inc.

