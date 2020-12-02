Changing trends in the apparel manufacturing industry have posed many challenges for industry players, including evolving and adapting to consumers' preferences rapidly. While there are various potential growth drivers in the market, apparel manufacturers need to evaluate, and overcome the multiple challenges in the market, to identify profitable opportunities. How can apparel manufacturing industry players efficiently tackle industry challenges and strategize for upcoming growth opportunities? Infiniti's market intelligence solutions provide industry leaders with data-driven insights into consumers' dynamic demands, competitors' strategies and offerings, and provide actionable insights to efficiently tackle critical challenges. Additionally, with our cutting-edge solutions, apparel manufacturing industry players can identify and prepare for various market growth opportunities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005646/en/

Market Intelligence Solutions for an Apparel Manufacturing Industry: Our Approach (Graphic: Business Wire)

To leverage Infiniti's market intelligence solutions and stay a step ahead of the challenges and growth drivers in the rapidly evolving apparel manufacturing industry, request a free proposal

"Due to the volatile nature of the apparel manufacturing industry, companies will need to evolve quickly to respond to customers' changing needs and demands. Also, apparel manufacturers must seize profitable opportunities offered by digital technologies to raise productivity and cut costs," says a manufacturing industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client is an apparel manufacturer in the United States and faced severe challenges due to changing consumer demands, increasing the need for sustainability, and inventory issues. The client experienced an increasing need for innovation and the adoption of new technologies. Customers' have shifted preferences towards sustainable alternatives instead of conventional textiles, which led to a 13% decline in market share for the apparel manufacturer. Therefore, the client sought to gain insight into consumers' preferences, increase their customer acquisition rates, and evaluate their competitors' offerings. The apparel manufacturing industry client chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage our expertise in offering market intelligence solutions. During the ten-week engagement, the manufacturer also wanted to address the rising demand for efficiency and tackle inventory management issues.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's market intelligence experts developed a five-phased approach to provide the apparel manufacturing industry client with comprehensive insights, which included the following:

Identifying business threats and opportunities and analyzing competitors' business strategies with a competitive intelligence

Conducting a customer intelligence engagement to understand consumers' dynamic preferences

Devising a promotional sales and marketing strategy customized for the apparel manufacturing industry client

Forecasting inventory requirements and developing strategies to address supply-demand mismatch using a demand management solution

Finding profitable business opportunities with the help of a market opportunity analysis

Speak to industry experts to learn how leveraging our market intelligence solutions can enable apparel manufacturing industry players to understand their customers, provide personalized offerings, and maintain market share.

Business Outcome:

Infiniti's market intelligence engagement enabled the apparel manufacturing industry client to understand upcoming market trends and develop preemptive strategies to tackle the impact on their offerings and market demand. With insights on competitors' business strategies, they identified gaps and strengths that differentiate their company. The client also understood customers' changing preferences, efficiently segmented customers into groups based on similar demands, and created personalized offerings and approaches. The engagement also helped the apparel manufacturing industry client identify in-demand products, maintain required stock, and prepare for unexpected demand changes. The manufacturer identified cost-effective technologies and processes and invested in them accordingly.

By leveraging Infiniti's market intelligence solution, the apparel manufacturing industry client:

Enhanced operational efficiency and expedited production. To find out how read the complete article

Increased their market share 25%

Signed a $1.2 million deal with a leading eCommerce company in the US

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005646/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us