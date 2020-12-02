Pershing Resources Company, Inc.: Pershing Resources Acquires Historic Standard Mine for Its New Enterprise Project

Strategic Acquisition of the Standard Mine Completes Coverage Over Central Area of Porphyry-style Alteration System.

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / Pershing Resources Company, Inc., (OTC PINK:PSGR), a precious and base metals exploration and development company, today announced the strategic acquisition of the historic past producing Standard Mine located within its 100% owned New Enterprise Project, 14 miles southeast of Kingman, Arizona. The Company considers the acquisition of the Standard Mine as a key component in assessing the porphyry-related mineral resource potential of the southern portion of the New Enterprise Project.

Historical reports describe the Standard Mine as being active during World War I primarily for molybdenum and include a 459ft. vertical shaft with workings at the 200, 300, and 400ft. levels. A 100 ton per day mill had been installed on-site and subsequently dismantled and removed. At the 400ft. level, historical records report a 14ft. wide vein with 1% copper, 0.12 to 0.20 oz/ton gold, 8 oz/ton silver, and 1.5% molybdenum. The quartz veins are described as branching and linked, varying from a few inches to several feet wide, with strikes trending northwest and dips varying between 45 to 90 degrees to the southwest. These quartz veins are engulfed by a porphyry-style argillic and phyllic geothermal alteration system (see press release dated March 19, 2020, https://www.pershingpm.com/news-media/press-releases) and may be indicative of quartz stockwork mineralization commonly present nearby and within porphyry-related mineral resources. The quartz stockwork-like veining within the Standard Mine and its associated porphyry-style geothermal alteration system does not appear to have been tested using modern exploration techniques. Further compilation and follow-up mapping and sampling need to be completed by Pershing to verify the historical nature and characteristics of the mineralization and to confirm whether or not there is a possible relationship to a yet to be discovered porphyry-related mineral resource.

The Standard Mine underground workings were enclosed by a single unpatented mining claim held by a third party. The unpatented mining claim was acquired through a direct purchase transaction for 100% of the mining claim at a listed purchase price of $75,000; the purchase was finalized on November 16, 2020. The previous owner does not retain any other interests in the claim.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and/or prepared by Edward C. Walker, Ph.D., P.Geo., a qualified person and independent consultant.

About Pershing Resources

Pershing Resources is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with exploration projects held exclusively in North America. The Company is based in Reno, Nevada, and is currently focused on the development of its 100% owned New Enterprise Project, https://www.pershingpm.com/projects/the-new-enterprise-project/the-enterprise-claim-group. The New Enterprise Project is located between the Mineral Park Porphyry Cu-Mo mine (20 miles to the northwest) and the Baghdad Cu-Mo mine (45 miles to the southeast). The Company's other assets are comprised of exploration projects in various stages of development located in Arizona and Nevada.

