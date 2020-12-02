Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2020) - Quendale Capital Corp. (TSXV: QOC.P) ("Quendale") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated August 31, 2020, November 17, 2020 and November 27, 2020 describing a business combination (the "Transaction") with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quendale ("Quendale Subco") and Prairie Storm Energy Corp. ("Prairie Storm"), it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the Transaction as Quendale's "Qualifying Transaction", as such term is defined in TSXV Policy 2.4 (the "CPC Policy"). The conditional acceptance is valid for a 90 day period from November 30, 2020.

The TSXV has also approved the filing of Quendale's filing statement dated November 29, 2020 (the "Filing Statement"), prepared in connection with the Transaction. Further information concerning Quendale, Prairie Storm and the Transaction is contained in the Filing Statement which is available for review under Quendale's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Subject to satisfaction of all conditions and approvals in accordance with the terms of the amalgamation agreement (the "Amalgamation Agreement") entered into among Quendale, Quendale Subco and Prairie Storm dated November 16, 2020, including final acceptance by the TSXV of the Transaction as Quendale's Qualifying Transaction and its approval of the listing of the common shares of the combined entity (the "Resulting Issuer Shares") on the TSXV, the Transaction is expected to close on or about December 16, 2020, or such other date as may be agreed upon by Quendale and Prairie Storm (the "Closing Date"). Upon completion of the Transaction, Quendale expects the Resulting Issuer Shares to commence trading on the TSXV under the symbol "PSEC" on or about December 21, 2020.

Trading Suspension

The common shares of Quendale are currently suspended from trading and are expected to remain suspended pending completion of the Transaction.

Additional Information

All information contained in this press release with respect to Quendale and Prairie Storm was supplied by the parties respectively for inclusion herein, without independent review by the other party, and each party and it's directors and officers have relied on the other party for any information concerning the other party.

Additional terms of the Transaction were previously disclosed in the press releases of Quendale dated August 31, 2020, November 17, 2020, and November 27, 2020 and are available under Quendale's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

