Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf. 2 Org. no: 4910080160 3 LEI 549300PZMFIQR79Q0T97 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ISLA GB 25 1126 5 ISIN code IS0000032498 6 CFI code D-B-F-U-F-R 7 FISN númer ISLANDSBANKI/3.50 BD 20251126 8 Bonds/bills: Skuldabréf 9 Total issued amount 2.700.000.000 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 2.700.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Já Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date 26.11.2020 19 First ordinary installment date 26.11.2025 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency 0 22 Maturity date 26.11.2025 23 Interest rate 3,5 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date 26.11.2020 32 First ordinary coupon date 26.11.2021 33 Coupon frequency 1 34 Total number of coupon payments 5 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price 37 Clean price quote: Full nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) No --------------------- 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading 23.11.2020 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to 23.11.2020 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading 26.11.2020 55 Order book ID ISLA_GB_25_1126 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BOND S 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond