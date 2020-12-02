Ken Heinz of Weeping Water Featured in Exclusive Interview

Ken Heinz Primarily Explained What he has Learned Throughout his 35-Year Career in Education

WEEPING WATER, NE / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2020 / Ken Heinz was recently featured in a one-on-one interview with Ideamensch. He primarily shared what he has learned throughout his career in education.

Recently retired, Ken Heinz of Weeping Water has worked as a teacher, principal, and superintendent. He continues to direct a men's choir and has been involved in several activities with his church.

In the interview, Heinz explained that he brings ideas to life through people.

"If I have an idea that I think is good, whether, through committee or my leadership team, we would start discussing it. I would ask them what they think about the idea and get those folks to buy into it. I would encourage them to talk about it until it became their idea too," shared Ken Heinz of Weeping Water.

"Once it's their idea and they buy into, then it would take off. I always make things work through people. Identify who will make it work and then work with them."

He also said that one trend in education that excites him is that school systems are returning back to focus on career or vocational education for jobs that are in high demand.

Ken Heinz of Weeping Water went on to explain that he believes that the biggest change in education today are some parents. He said that he believes that some parents are not establishing healthy boundaries with their children and are giving in to their demands more as the nuclear family isn't what it used to be, with both parents usually now working and kids are left alone more.

Finally, he shared one strategy that has helped him throughout his career.

"The strategy that has helped me the most has been empowering people, involving them, and making them part of things. Even if they don't agree with what you're thinking or what direction you're headed, if they feel they are a part of it, they are going to try to make it work," said Ken Heinz of Weeping Water.

For more information, visit ken-heinz.com.

About Ken Heinz

Ken Heinz is a retired education professional from Weeping Water, Nebraska. He holds an undergraduate degree in Music Education and Vocal Music Performance from Nebraska Wesleyan as well as a Master's degree in Educational Administration at Kansas State University. He also earned his Doctorate from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Lincoln. He spent a total of 35 years working in education in various different roles. Today, he continues to direct a men's choir and has become involved in more activities with his church.

CONTACT:

Ken Heinz

info@ken-heinz.com

SOURCE: Ken Heinz

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619162/Ken-Heinz-of-Weeping-Water-Featured-in-Exclusive-Interview